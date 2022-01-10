Paytm records over 4-fold jump in loan disbursals in Oct-Dec 2021

New Delhi :

Digital payments firm Paytm on Monday posted over four-fold jump in loan disbursals from its platform both in terms of numbers and value in the quarter ended December 31, 2021.





Paytm disbursed 44 lakh loans worth Rs 2,180 crore during the quarter as compared to 8.81 lakh loans worth Rs 470 crore disbursed from its platform in the year-ago period.





The gross merchandise value (GMV) of the company more than doubled to Rs 2.5 lakh crore during October-December 2021 compared to Rs 1.12 lakh crore it registered in the corresponding quarter a year ago.





''Our monthly transacting users (MTU) showed consistent growth in FY2021 and in the first two quarters of FY2022. The trajectory has continued in the third quarter of FY 2022 with 64.4 million average MTUs, growth of 37 per cent Y-o-Y over the 47.1 million average MTUs in the third quarter of FY2021,'' Paytm said in the filing.





The stock of the company closed at Rs 1,157.9, down 6.01 per cent from the previous close, at the BSE on Monday.