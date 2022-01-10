Beverage Brand Lahori Secures USD 15 Million Series A Funding from Verlinvest

New Delhi :

Lahori will use the fund to expand production capacity and towards accelerating branding and marketing efforts New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) Punjab-based beverage startup Lahori has raised $15 million funding from Belgium-based consumer focused investor Verlinvest for an undisclosed minority stake.





Lahori will use the funds to double down on its brand’s growth through offline & online expansion and will also enhance the national presence of the brand in retail chains.





The fresh fund will also be utilized for the development and launch of new category-creating products.





