Beverage Brand Lahori Secures USD 15 Million Series A Funding from Verlinvest

Published: Jan 10,202205:32 PM by PTI

Lahori will use the funds to double down on its brand’s growth through offline & online expansion and will also enhance the national presence of the brand in retail chains.

New Delhi:
Lahori will use the fund to expand production capacity and towards accelerating branding and marketing efforts New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) Punjab-based beverage startup Lahori has raised $15 million funding from Belgium-based consumer focused investor Verlinvest for an undisclosed minority stake. 

Lahori will use the funds to double down on its brand’s growth through offline & online expansion and will also enhance the national presence of the brand in retail chains. 

The fresh fund will also be utilized for the development and launch of new category-creating products.

