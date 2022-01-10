Amazon files fresh appeals to counter CCI

New Delhi :

Amazon.com Inc has filed fresh legal challenges in its long-running dispute with retailer Future Group after the national antitrust agency suspended a 2019 deal between the two sides, leading to a halt in their arbitration, as per four sources.





The Competition Commission of India (CCI) last month suspended its approval of Amazon’s 2019 deal with Future, denting the U.S. e-commerce giant’s attempts to block the sale of Future’s retail assets to Reliance Industries.





The suspension jolted Amazon as subsequently a New Delhi court halted the arbitration proceedings between the two sides. Late on Saturday night, Amazon filed an appeal against the CCI suspension decision at India’s National Company Law Appellate Tribunal, two of the sources said.





Separately, two other sources said, Amazon also filed a challenge in the Supreme Court against the Delhi court decision in which judges last week that said Future-Amazon arbitration proceedings must remain on hold until Feb. 1 in light of the antitrust suspension of the deal.