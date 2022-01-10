STPI exports at over Rs 5 lakh cr in FY22 despite Omicron wave

New Delhi :

The surge in COVID cases driven by the fast-spreading Omicron variant is not expected to disrupt the performance of units registered under the Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) scheme with proven remote working protocols already in place, according to a top official.





The value of software exports from the Software Technology Parks of India units is expected to be at over Rs 5 lakh crore during FY22, almost similar levels or a tad higher than the previous year, Arvind Kumar, Director General, STPI, said.





The safety protocols activated during the previous waves of COVID have resulted in the adoption of an effective remote working model, and the digital nature of work has enabled STPI units to maintain continuity of services without disruption.





The value of software exports from units registered under the STPI scheme is expected to be a little over Rs 5 lakh crore during FY22, against nearly Rs 4.96 lakh crore in FY21, Kumar said.





“We will not fall short of the levels achieved in FY21, given that remote working model has matured and is proven. All the enabling provisions for work from home are already in place, and online approval procedure is ongoing,” Kumar said.





Hence, the rising cases of Omicron in the country are not expected to disrupt the performance or business of these software units, he added.





As many as 4,689 units are registered under the STPI scheme.