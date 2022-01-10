FMCG firms see customers stocking up groceries as Covid-19 cases spike

New Delhi :

The FMCG makers expect a sudden increase in COVID cases and some restrictions imposed by local authorities in some states would again impact the demand for out of home’ channels products, which was recovering from the last few months, though demand for home consumption and immunity products is going to gain for few weeks.





The companies expect further accelerated digitalisation - e-commerce and omnichannel presence with technology platforms expected to play a strong role in ensuring continued and uninterrupted supply of FMCG products. “In the last two weeks, we have seen a 10-15 pc increase in demand in the market. There is a bit of pantry loading as customers do not want to venture out, Parle Products Senior Category Head Mayank Shah said.