Airtel not to opt to convert interest on dues into equity

Jan 08,2022

Airtel will not avail the option of conversion of the interest on deferred spectrum and AGR dues into equity.

Representative Image (Creidt: Reuters)
New Delhi: Telecom operator Bharti Airtel will not avail the option of conversion of the interest on deferred spectrum and AGR dues into equity, under the reforms package, as per a regulatory filing on Friday.

Airtel said in a BSE filing “... We wish to inform you that the company has confirmed to DoT (Department of Telecom) that it will not avail the option of conversion of the interest on deferred spectrum and AGR (Adjusted Gross Revenue) dues into equity.”

