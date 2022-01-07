Fri, Jan 07, 2022

India's forex reserves decline by over USD 1.4 bn

Published: Jan 07,202210:26 PM by IANS

India's foreign exchange reserves declined by $1.466 billion during the week ended December 31, 2021.

Representative Image (Image Credit:IANS)
Mumbai:
The Reserve Bank of India's forex reserves decreased to $633.614 billion from $635.080 billion. 
 
The country's forex reserves comprises of foreign currency assets (FCAs), gold reserves, SDRs, and the country's reserve position with the IMF.
 
On a weekly basis, FCAs, the largest component of the forex reserves, edged lower by $1.480 billion to $569.889 billion.
 
However, the value of the country's gold reserves inched up by $14 million to $39.405 billion.
 
The SDR value remained flat at $19.114 billion.Similarly, the country's reserve position with the IMF was constant at $5.207 billion.

