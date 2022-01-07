Equity market up in early trade on Friday

New Delhi :

The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) and broader 50-scrip Nifty on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) rose in early trade on Friday.





At 9.35 a.m., Sensex traded at 60,011 points, up 0.7 per cent from its previous close of 59,602 points. It opened at 59,776 points.





Similarly, Nifty traded at 17,863 points, up 0.7 per cent from the previous close of 17,745 points. It opened at 17,797 points.





Among the stocks, HPCL, ONGC, Titan, Grasim Industries, Interglobe Aviation were some of the top gainers during the early trade, exchange data showed.





On the contrary, Piramal Enterprises, HDFC, Dr Reddy's Labs, Cipla, Biocon were some of the top losers.