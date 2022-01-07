IndiaMART picks 26.01pc stake in EasyEcom for Rs 133.5 million

B2B e-online marketplace IndiaMART on Thursday said it has invested about Rs 133.5 million via its wholly-owned subsidiary Tradezeal Online Pvt Ltd to acquire a 26.01 per cent stake in EasyEcom.
New Delhi:
Edgewise Technologies – under the brand name ‘EasyEcom’ – offers AI-driven omnichannel inventory and warehouse management solutions to merchants.
Its solutions allow merchants to allocate, track and reconcile inventory across various online and offline sales channels.
It also offers additional modules which automate other back office functions of merchants, such as shipping related payments reconciliation and returns reconciliation.
