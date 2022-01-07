10 lakh electric vehicles to be sold in 2022

New Delhi :

Sales of total electric vehicles in India are expected to be around 10 lakh units this year, equal to what was sold collectively in the last 15 years, mainly riding on the good traction witnessed by electric two-wheelers, Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles (SMEV) said on Thursday.





In 2021, the sales of electric two-wheelers (E2Ws) in the country jumped over two-fold at 2,33,971 units driven by a good traction of high-speed scooters as compared to 1,00,736 units in 2020, SMEV said in a statement.





“We haven’t seen better days than the last few months in the entire EV journey. In the last 15 years, we collectively sold around 1 million e2w, e-three wheelers, e-cars, and e-buses, and we will most likely sell the same 1 million units in just one year beginning January 2022,” noted Sohinder Gill, Director General, SMEV.