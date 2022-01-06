IndiGo restarts operations on Delhi-Port Blair route

New Delhi :

The fares on the route start from Rs 8,522, the airline said.





"We are pleased to strengthen our domestic presence and recommence operations between Delhi-Port Blair," said Sanjay Kumar, Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer, IndiGo.





"These flights will enhance connectivity and promote tourism, trade, and commerce on the island."





Currently, IndiGo has a fleet of over 275 aircraft and operates more than 1,500 daily flights, connecting 71 domestic and 24 international destinations.