Thu, Jan 06, 2022

IndiGo restarts operations on Delhi-Port Blair route

Published: Jan 06,2022

Airline major IndiGo will recommence four weekly flights between Delhi-Port Blair effective from January 9.

Representative image
New Delhi:
The fares on the route start from Rs 8,522, the airline said.

"We are pleased to strengthen our domestic presence and recommence operations between Delhi-Port Blair," said Sanjay Kumar, Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer, IndiGo.

"These flights will enhance connectivity and promote tourism, trade, and commerce on the island."

Currently, IndiGo has a fleet of over 275 aircraft and operates more than 1,500 daily flights, connecting 71 domestic and 24 international destinations.

