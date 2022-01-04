E-mobility brand registers 6X growth

Chennai :

Greaves Electric Mobility, a wholly owned electric mobility subsidiary of Greaves Cotton Ltd, begins the new year, having recorded sales of more than 10,000 units in the month of December 2021. This includes both electric 2-wheelers and 3-wheelers segments.





Greaves Electric Mobility strengthened its position as a market leader in both E-2W and E-3W segments, with Ampere reporting a record growth of almost 6X revenue growth in Dec’21 versus the same month last year and E3W business grew by 101% in volume terms.





Successful monthly results were attributed to Ampere’s recent announcement of the launch of its EV mega site. The company’s fast growing retail expansion with complete life cycle support for affordable rides, has helped it make inroads into varied customer segments - B2B & B2C.





The recently launched variant of the large family e-scooter, Magnus EX, is also gaining preference amongst consumers. The variant offers more than 100 km range on a single charge and features a detachable lithium-ion battery.





Speaking on the December sales performance of the EV business, Roy Kurian, COO, Ampere Vehicles said, “With Ampere, our e2W segment has achieved good success and December’21 sales performance is a testament of the same. Our recent launch of Magnus EX is gaining wide acceptance from customers across the nation.” Q3 was significant from many perspectives for Greaves Electric Mobility with the company acquiring 100% stake in electric 3-wheeler company ELE (e-rickshaws) and completing acquisition of 26% stake in another electric 3-wheeler company MLR Auto (Teja brand) along with the launch of Ranipet mega EV factory, one of the biggest EV factories in the country.