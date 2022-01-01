Maruti Suzuki India's Dec YoY sales down by over 4 pc

New Delhi :

Total sales including exports in December 2021 fell to 153,149 units from 160,226 units sold during the same period of the previous corresponding year.

Besides, domestic sales including sales to other OEM fell to 130,869 units from 150,288 units sold during December 2020.

However, the automaker's exports rose to 22,280 units in December 2021 up from 9,938 units shipped out during the corresponding period of 2020.

"The shortage of electronic components had a minor impact on the production of vehicles during the month," the company said.

"The shortage primarily affected the production of vehicles sold in domestic market."