Amid surge, Hyd IT firms to stick to hybrid model

Hyderabad :

At a time when parts of the country are witnessing a spike in COVID cases and new variant Omicron spreading fast, the IT/ITES companies in this key tech hub are on a wait and watch mode. According to Hyderabad Software Enterprises Association (HYSEA), the apex body of IT/ITES companies in Hyderabad, the strategy of the companies could change as the situation unfolds. “The industry is on a wait and watch mode at this stage as the impact of Omicron variant is yet to be completely understood and becomes more predictable,” HYSEA president Bharani K. Aroll said.





With the experts not ruling out new variants in the days to come, the IT companies are keeping their fingers crossed. “It has become evident that COVID is not going away soon and the virus may keep mutating as we step into 2022 . Therefore vaccination and following COVID protocols issued by the government are very important to prevent and control the spread,” said Aroll. According to him, as of now, the IT companies have not changed their original plans on return to office strategy. “The plans could change as the situation with the new variant evolves. The prediction is to see at least 40 per cent on an average return to office by April 2022, if the situation does not get worse,” he added. Industry observers say many companies are likely to follow the hybrid model, a mix of both Work From Home (WFH) and Work From Office (WFO) during 2022.