Ram Charan Co signs USD 700 mn deal with Kafkans, Azerbaijan

Chennai :

The agreement valued at $700 mn, will see the supply and setting up of waste management units from December 2022, in the industrial areas around Baku in Azerbaijan.





Ram Charan will build operate and transfer these high quality waste management units in the developing industrial areas of Azerbaijan to help manage industrial effluents and bring back a significant amount of energy to these industrial areas.





The units when installed will have the capacity to generate upto 200 MW of power initially. Kafkans is the local partner with Ram Cha ran, with an experience in logistics, infra, and imports to Azerbaijan.



