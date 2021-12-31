IPO rush: Offerings to see healthy response in 2022

Mumbai :

Accordingly, a number of IPOs are expected to hit the market. These might include the ones from LIC and NSE. Further, new age companies are likely to come up with IPOs in 2022 including Pharmeasy, Delhivery. MobiKwik and Ixigo. This year, a total of 63 companies raised Rs 1.19 lakh crore through IPOS, making it the highest ever fundraise in a particular year.





In 2017, firms raised Rs 67.147 crore through 36 IPOs. "The humongous liquidity flows and good listing by many IPOS instilled confidence in investors for IPOS. The momentum is likely to continue as a lot many IPOs are still lined up for next year. It includes one of the biggest IPOs in India - that of LIC followed by NSE, expected to come by early next year." said Sneha Podar. AVP Research Broking & Distribution, MOFSL





"Many more new age companies are likely to come up with IPOs in the coming months including Oyo. Pharmeasy. Delhivery, Mobikwik and Ixigo.





"Notably, this year saw several new age digital players getting listed Paytm, Nykan, Policy Bazaar, Zomato amongst others. In fact this segment new age digital firms raised the highest fresh capital in 2021 with companies like Paytm raising Rs 18,300 crore and Zoma-0 to raising Rs 9,375 crore.





Besides, Paytm has been the biggest IPO ever, surpassing Coal India which had raised Rs 15.200 crore in 2010.





IPO market will be supported by the government's divestment plan, startups and new growth in the economy. Howev er. the ongoing consolidation and recent weak listing will have the effect in the short term," sald Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.