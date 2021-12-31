Ather opens second outlet in Chennai

Chennai :





Ather Energy has seen a strong surge in demand in the last few months as its latest scooter,the 450X, has been received extremely well by customers.

Electric scooter brand Ather Energy inaugurated its second retail outlet in the city. Catering to the growing demand largely from south Chennai, the new experience centre at Guindy will retail the Ather 450X along with the Ather 450 Plus. With two retail outlets in Chennai and one each in Tiruchy and Coimbatore, Ather Energy has grown its presence in TN to four outlets in the last 5 months.