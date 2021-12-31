Fri, Dec 31, 2021

Ather opens second outlet in Chennai

Published: Dec 31,202111:21 AM

With two retail outlets in Chennai and one each in Tiruchy and Coimbatore, Ather Energy has grown its presence in TN to four outlets in the last 5 months.

Representative image
Chennai: Electric scooter brand Ather Energy inaugurated its second retail outlet in the city. Catering to the growing demand largely from south Chennai, the new experience centre at Guindy will retail the Ather 450X along with the Ather 450 Plus. With two retail outlets in Chennai  and one each in Tiruchy and Coimbatore, Ather Energy has grown its presence in TN to four outlets in the last 5 months. 

Ather Energy has seen a strong surge in demand in the last few months as its latest scooter,the 450X, has been received extremely well by customers.

