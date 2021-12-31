Cholayil launches ‘no gas’ body perfume

The new range of no gas deo or called body perfumes is skin friendly with multiple skin benefits.
Chennai: Cuticura, a beauty and personal care brand from the Cholayil group, has introduced six variants of ‘no gas’ deodorant range with Smart Perfume Burst capsules – that re-releases fragrance upon sensing sweat. The new range of no gas deo or called body perfumes is skin friendly with multiple skin benefits. Cuticura’s range of body perfumes come with 0% Aluminium. Allergy-causing Triclosan found in other deodorants are not in Cuticura body perfumes, a release said.
Conversations