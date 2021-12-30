GVCW announces the re-opening of more Greece Visa Application Centres across India

Bangalore :

Expressing their joy on the re-opening of Greece to tourists from India after approximately 21 months, Du Digital Global and GVCW, which jointly operate the Visa Application Centres in India, Nepal and Sri Lanka state, "You can now apply for a short stay visa (C- Visa category) at GVCW application centres in Bengaluru, Chennai and Kolkata along with the two which were already open in New Delhi and Mumbai on Mondays and Wednesdays."





The addresses for these are as following:

* Bengaluru Visa Application Centre: Manipal centre south block S 207 and 2nd floor, 47 Dickenson Road, Bengaluru 560042

* Kolkata Visa Application Centre: Acropolis, Unit 6/1, 6th Floor, 1858 Rajdanga Main Road, Kolkata 700107

* Chennai Visa Application Centre: Fagun Towers, Third Floor, No 74, EthirajSalai, Egmore, Chennai 600008

* New Delhi Visa Application Centre: Shivaji Stadium Metro Station, Concourse Level, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, Connaught Place, New Delhi 110001

* Mumbai Visa Application Centre: 4th Floor, Urmi Axis Building, Behind Famous Studio, Opp. E. Moses Road, Mahalaxmi (West), Mumbai.





Additionally, Indian citizens and residents can also submit their visa applications as per the standard procedures outlined on the website: https://in-gr.gvcworld.eu/en



