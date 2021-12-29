Additive manufacturing centre comes up in Chennai

Chennai :

Primaeam Solutions Pvt. Ltd., an additive parts manufacturing company, inaugurated its new additive manufacturing customer experience centre, Innovation and Incubation Centre for Healthcare in Chennai.





S Pankaj Kumar Bansal, CMD, TIDCO, inaugurated the centre in the presence of S Christopher, former Chairman - DRDO, N Vivek, MDS, Dean- SRM Dental College and Rita Christopher, Dean- NIMHANS.





The 10,000 sqft. centre, which came at an investment of Rs 20 cr, will allow the company to develop its position as a technology leader in additive manufacturing service bureau with technologies such as Electron Beam Melting, Selective Laser Sintering, Fused Deposition Modelling, Stereolithography, Multi Jet Fusion, and Continuous Filament Fabrication with Fiber reinforcement (CFF).





Bansal, said, “Companies like Primaeam can demonstrate the capacity of TN in the field of precision making, aerospace and defence technology to the world market leaders”. The partnership with the Belgium-based Materialise, for Incubation centre is the first of its kind in India. This will benefit the healthcare segment and provide access to Materialise Mimics Innovation suite helping the start-ups, medical device firms, hospitals, and academics.





Karthik Rajendiran, MD, Primaeam Solutions said, “Additive manufacturing is already an integral part of worldwide production system today and digitalisation strategy. The opening of our new centre in Chennai will further shorten the development time for the Indian Industries.”