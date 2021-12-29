Govt notifies new rules for direct selling industry

New Delhi :

The Centre on Tuesday banned direct selling companies from promoting pyramid and money circulation schemes as it notified new rules for the direct selling industry.





The entities have to ensure compliance with the rules within 90 days.





The direct selling companies will also be liable for the grievances arising out of the sale of goods by its direct sellers.





The Consumer Protection (Direct Selling) Rules, 2021 are to be complied with by both direct selling entities and direct sellers using e-commerce platforms for sale.