Over 4.67 crore ITRs filed on new e-filing portal: Centre

New Delhi :

According to the ministry, more than 15.49 lakh ITRs were filed on December 27 and "this number is likely to increase further as the due date of 31st December, 2021 is approaching".

"Out of 4.67 crore ITRs filed for AY 2021-22, 53.6 per cent of these are ITR1 (2.5 crore), 8.9 per cent is ITR2 (41.7 lakh), 10.75 per cent is ITR3 (50.25 lakh), 25 per cent are ITR4 (1.17 crore), ITR5 (5.18 lakh), ITR6 (2.15 lakh) and ITR7 (0.43 lakh)," the ministry said in a statement.

"Over 48.19 per cent of these ITRs have been filed using the online ITR form on the portal and the balance have been uploaded using the ITR created from the offline software utilities."

As per the statement, over 3.91 crore returns have been verified, out of which more than 3.35 crore are through Aadhaar-based OTP.

"In the last three days itself, 27.7 lakh Aadhaar OTP requests have been generated on new e-filing portal. Taxpayers are advised to complete e-verification at the earliest in pending cases."

"Of the e-verified ITRs, more than 2.88 crore ITRs have been processed and over 1.07 crore refunds for AY 2021-22 have been issued."