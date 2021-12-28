Bitcoin price climbs after fall on Christmas, Doge follows suit

New Delhi :

After witnessing a steady fall for a considerable period, the price of Bitcoin has started going up in the last few days. The price of Bitcoin (BTC) was up by 2.21 pc and was trading at $51,028.63 while its dominance in the crypto market is currently at 40.21 pc, down by 0.05 per cent in the last 24 hours.





Ethereum (ETH) was trading at $4,063.65, with a rise of 1.14 per cent in the last 24 hours, while Binance Coin (BNB) was up 1.13 per cent over the same period and was trading at $547.48. Solana rose by 3.39 pc to $199.27 and Cardano was up by 4.02 pc to $1.48.





Meme Coins





All major meme coins such as Dogecoin, Shiba Inu , Dogelon Mars, and Samoyedcoin have been seeing a price rise in the last 24 hours.





Dogecoin was up by 1.75 pc while trading at $0.1903. Rival Shiba Inu was also up by 2.91 per cent and was trading at $0.00003823, Dogelon Mars rose by 5.98 per cent and was trading at $0.000001652, while Samoyedcoin was trading at $0.0439 and recorded a rise of 4.31 pc.





Some crypto meme coins that have been themed on Christmas were seen riding on festive cheer last week.





The global crypto market cap was $2.40 trillion, registering an increase of 2.41 pc in the last 24 hours, while the total crypto market volume was $71.57 bn, down by 5.82 pc.





Tipsy Santa became the biggest gainer, recording a rise of 806.56 per cent; it was trading at $0.00006036 at 10:30 am.





On the other hand, PAPPAY witnessed maximum loss, falling 83.61 per cent; it was trading at $0.0000008189.





Meanwhile, Swadeshi Jagran Manch on Sunday passed a resolution demanding a complete ban on buying, selling, investing and otherwise dealing in cryptocurrencies by any person in India.