Rajeev Ahuja appointed as RBL interim MD-CEO

New Delhi :

The Reserve Bank of India has also appointed its Chief General Manager Yogesh K Dayal as an additional director on the board of RBL Bank.





RBL Bank in a regulatory filing said that the board of the bank has accepted “the request of Vishwavir Ahuja to proceed on leave with immediate effect.” The board in a meeting held on Saturday appointed Rajeev Ahuja (currently the Executive Director) as interim MD-CEO of the bank with immediate effect, subject to the regulatory and other approvals, the bank said.





The other terms and conditions of his appointment, such as remuneration, would remain unchanged. The bank said it received a communication from the RBI on December 24, and appointed its CGM Yogesh K Dayal as an additional director on the board of RBL Bank for a period of two years, with effect from December 24, 2021 till December 23, 2023 or till further orders. “We wish to mention that the bank is well placed to execute its business plan and strategy, as communicated during our earnings, call dated October 28, 2021. The business and financial trajectory continues to be on improving trend, post absorbing the challenges due to Covid 2 pandemic,” the bank said. The financials of the bank remain robust with a healthy capital adequacy of 16.3 per cent, it said.