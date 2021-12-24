Indian equities steady in early trade on Friday

New Delhi :

The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) and broader 50-scrip Nifty at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) traded steadily during the early trade on Friday.





At 9.30 a.m., Sensex and Nifty traded largely steady 57,340 points and 17,068 points, respectively.





HCL Technology, SBI Life Insurance, Ultratech Cement, United Breweries were some of the top gainers during the early trade, exchange data showed.





On the flip side, Biocon, Adani Green Energy, Bandhan Bank, Adani Transmission, Bank of Baroda shares were the top losers in the period.