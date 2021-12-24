Trai extends deadline for views on 5G spectrum auction paper

New Delhi :

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India on Thursday extended deadline for views on 5G spectrum auction paper.





“Keeping in view the requests of stakeholders for extension of time for submission of comments, it has been decided to extend the last date for submission of written comments and counter comments,” said Trai in a statement.





The last date for receiving written comments on the issues raised in the consultation paper from the stakeholders was earlier fixed as December 28, 2021 and for counter comments as January 11, 2022. They have now been changed to January 10, 2022 and January 24, 2022 respectively. Trai had released a consultation paper on “Auction of Spectrum in frequency bands identified for IMT/5G” on November 30, 2021





No further requests for extension would be considered, said the telecom regulator. Trai is working out spectrum pricing and norms for new frequencies such as 526-698 MHz and millimetre band, that is 24.25 - 28.5 GHz, as also bands such as 700 MHz, 800 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 2300 MHz, 2500 MHz, 3300-3670 MHz.





