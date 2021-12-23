JSW One Homes debuts in TN, establishes first design studio in Coimbatore

JSW One Homes has launched its first design studio in the textile city to provide technology-enabled home construction solutions to individual home builders.
Coimbatore: JSW One Homes is a part of JSW One Platforms, the ecommerce business of the $13 billion JSW Group. JSW One Homes plans to establish five design studios across TN in the coming months. As per Gaurav Sachdeva, Director at JSW One Platforms, “We plan to expand our operations across TN, covering Chennai, Madurai, Salem and Tiruchy in the next few months.” TN is a market of strategic interest for the company.
