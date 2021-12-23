CavinKare forays into QSR segment

FMCG major CavinKare has announced its foray into the Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) segment with a new brand - Jango’z.
Chennai: The brand plans to set up over 100 outlets across strategic locations by 2026. With the domestic QSR segment expected to reach Rs 827.63 bn by FY 2025, CavinKare aims to generate over 150 cr revenue in the next 5 years, through Jango’z. The first outlet in Perambur would serve delicacies like fried chicken, pizzas (whole and by the slice), burgers and softies. Jango’z outlet in future will serve freshly-made chicken two ways - fried and tawa grilled, double patty burgers, and mocktails, a release said.
Conversations