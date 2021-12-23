Kovai.co’s new office in Coimbatore to boost SaaS biz

Coimbatore :

Kovai.co powers nearly 2000+ enterprise customers globally and within the last 18 months, the company has grown from a 60-member team to 250+ due to strong business growth, new product launches, and acquisitions. It aims to become a SaaS-Unicorn by 2030. Saravana Kumar, Founder-CEO, Kovai.co said, “We believe this new office space will be our Centre of excellence for innovation in new product development and customer acquisition. We also want to use this premises to the full extent for the ‘Kovai.co Connect’ Program - to further find passionate people, nurture them, and help them grow in all aspects of the SaaS business, from product development to marketing.”





“We want our team to return to office in a phased manner. Most of our employees haven’t met, so while we want them to break the ice, we also will place safety as priority. As a team we will continue to aspire to make Coimbatore the next-big SaaS hub in the country,” he added.