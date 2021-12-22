HP begins manufacturing laptops, multiple PC products in India

New Delhi :

PC and printer major HP Inc on Wednesday said it has started local manufacturing of multiple PC products including laptops in India, as the government renews its thrust on the 'make in India' initiative.





The company has begun manufacturing multiple models of laptops, desktop towers, mini desktops at the Flex facility in Sriperumbudur near Chennai, Tamil Nadu.





HP is also manufacturing display monitors in India.





Some of these products qualify under public procurement order of the government and will be available on the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal to meet the demands of the government departments and other customers, according to the company.





"We will be expanding our portfolio in manufacturing across multiple products within India in order to make sure that we play a meaningful role in building the country as a global manufacturing hub," Ketan Patel, Managing Director, HP India Market, told IANS.





"We have been working with the Central and state governments in the mission to empower the lives of millions of citizens and enhance the community's quality of life. This announcement will further solidify our commitment to India," he added.





HP Inc maintained its lead in the overall PC category in India, as it reported the third consecutive quarter (Q3) with over a million shipments in the country. It led both commercial and consumer segments with a 28.5 per cent share in the overall PC category, according to the IDC.





This is the first time HP is manufacturing such a wide range of laptops in India, with products such as HP EliteBooks, HP ProBooks and HP G8 series notebooks.





The company has also expanded its locally-manufactured commercial desktops by adding various models of desktop mini towers (MT), mini desktops (DM), small form factor (SFF) desktops and a range of All-in-One PCs.





These products have both Intel and AMD processor options and cater to a wide range of customer segments.





HP partnered with Flex to manufacture commercial desktops in the country from August 2020.





"The last one year of significant growth is a great testimony of the fact that computing is powering hybrid work, hybrid learning and hybrid playing. Computing is now becoming mainstream and this is a very good indicator to expand our footprint," Patel emphasised.