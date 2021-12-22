Foxconn plant to stay shut this week after protests: Sources

Chennai :

The factory - located on the outskirts of Chennai - looked deserted on Tuesday, with a few cars including a police vehicle parked outside it.





No workers were seen at the site, which was manned by two guards and a few other security officials.





“It has been shut since Saturday and will be shut till coming Sunday,” said a senior official at the directorate of industrial safety and health in TN.





Two more senior state officials confirmed the suspension of activities at the factory.





All three declined to be identified because they were not authorised to speak with media on this matter.





Police in India on Monday released dozens of those detained for blocking a key highway after the food poisoning incident last week at the Foxconn plant led to 150 employees being admitted to hospital. The plant makes iPhone 12 models.





The decision to suspend activities at the plant is the management’s, a police officer from the office of the Superintendent of Police in Kancheepuram district in Tamil Nadu, told Reuters. Employees at the plant that complained of food poisoning and other problems in recent months have been asked to register their problems with the state labour ministry, the officer said.





Foxconn and Apple were not available for comment.