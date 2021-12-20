M3M Foundation focuses on worker upliftment

Chennai :

Dr. Payal Kanodia is a Trustee in the M3M Foundation, a philanthropic arm of M3M India -- one of the leading real estate companies in India.





The prime focus of the M3M Foundation has been on health, education, disaster management, and socio-economic development to transform a rural lifestyle. As one of the promoters in M3M India, Payal also supports business.





A doctor by qualification, Payal has been conferred the Grand Doctor of Philosophy in International Relations & Diplomacy from International University of Fundamental Studies, St. Petersburg Russia, and is a Diplomatic member of CDI. She has pursued her entrepreneurship from HBS, Boston.





Speaking to IANS, Payal said, "At M3M Foundation, we believe in sustainable change and making the beneficiaries responsible. There is so much to be done in India and I believe that while we retain our focus on what we would like to emphasize through our Foundation, we should also be supporting State and Central Government in their mission to make a better India."





Payal has been a keen observer throughout. While visiting construction sites of M3M India, she observed that many workers and labourers have left their small children at home -- most of them unattended, and these children certainly needed proper attention and care.





Payal says, "I observed that the children of workers & laborers were generally left at home and when I interacted with our workforce, I realized that they were quite worried about the well-being of their children, their education and future. As a responsible company, we had to do something for their children. And with this thought, M3M Foundation launched the project -- iMpower, an Initiative for Maximising the Potential of Workforce through Ensuring Resources. Through our collaboration with national and international organizations and foundations, we are now able to provide education & good health to these children, and also ensure skill enhancement for the women workforce. Very soon we shall be setting-up skill development centers for these women. The whole effort is to build a life of dignity for them."





Recently, M3M Foundation's project "iMpower" has been recognized as the "Most Innovative Community Engagement Project 2021" during the India CSR Leadership Awards held in Bengaluru.





Payal also passionately described the contribution of the M3M Foundation during the pandemic times. "I always believe that most of the companies do have a strong focus on philanthropy and they execute programs through their Foundations. I also understand that since we all work for the betterment of society and the nation, such Foundations should also be seen as an extension of the philanthropic arm of the Government. We are too partners in prosperity. With this focus, during the Covid pandemic lockdown, we aligned with the Government of Haryana and brought together corporate entities, real estate groups, business entities, NGOs, religious bodies, and individuals, and were able to support more than 2 lakh needy people for food, health, and hygiene. We named this initiative -- 'Kartavaya', and indeed it was an immense responsibility shared by all of us," she said.





In order to promote employability-based training and to fight unemployment, M3M Foundation has signed an MoU with the Government of Haryana to help about 50,000 meritorious students and align them towards online preparations for Government jobs. The Foundation has named this initiative "SAKSHAM UDAAN".





Payal gives most of her time to the Foundation's activities. Her passion and involvement have certainly strengthened the vision of the M3M Foundation.