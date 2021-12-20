Melania Trump sets her 'sight' on NFT

San Francisco :

US former First Lady Melania Trump has launched her non-fungible token (NFT) and blockchain technology venture, joining a growing list of celebrities offering digital memorabilia to tap into the recent frenzy around such assets.





The first NFT, named "Melania's Vision", is a watercolor art by artist Marc-Antoine Coulon, and "embodies Melania's cobalt blue eyes", as per a statement issued by Melania Trump's office. It will be available for purchase between Dec 16 and Dec 31.





Earlier this year celebrities such as Argentine soccer star Lionel Messi and Jamaican sprint great Usain Bolt too launched their own collection of NFTS.