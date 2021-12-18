Vehicle scrappage facility: TaMo, Maha govt team up

New Delhi :

The auto major has inked a memorandum of understanding with the state government to help set up the scrappage centre with a recycling capacity of up to 35,000 vehicles a year for end-of-life passenger and commercial vehicles.





The state industries, energy and labour department will support in facilitating the necessary approvals as per the rules and regulations for setting up of the facility, it said. “Besides the well-known benefits that appropriate vehicle scrapping offers boosting the setup of a circular economy, this initiative will also help in reiterating our commitment to strengthen our leadership in the sustainable mobility space ,” Tata Motors ED Girish Wagh said, adding this is the beginning of a new chapter and a step in the right direction for the transportation sector.