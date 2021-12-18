Singapore Airlines’ Airbus A380 service to India to start from Jan

New Delhi :

The services will start from January 10, 2022 between Mumbai and Singapore. The A380 will replace the Airbus A350-900 on the ‘SQ 424/423 VTL’ services on this route.





Besides, the airline will operate the A380 in place of the Boeing 787-10 on the ‘SQ 406/403 VTL’ services between Delhi and Singapore starting February 14, 2022.





The Singapore Airlines A380 is configured with 471 seats in four classes - six Suites and 78 Business Class seats on the upper deck, as well as 44 Premium Economy Class - and 343 economy class seats on the main deck. Overall, the airline currently operates 48 weekly services from eight Indian cities to Singapore.





Singapore Airline General Manager India, Sy Yen Chen, said: “Ever since we resumed operations from India, we have seen a steadily growing demand for our ‘VTL’ flights to Singapore.”





“We are confident that the A380, with its larger seat capacity, will be the preferred choice for our customers seeking comfortable and safe quarantine-free travel to Singapore from both Mumbai and Delhi.”