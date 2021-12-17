BUDA sanctions Rs 500 crore for Patna Metro rail project

Chennai :

The Bihar Urban Development Authority (BUDA) on Friday sanctioned Rs 500 crore for the Patna Metro rail project and after this month, the amount will be used to compensate villagers whose land has been acquired.





A total of Rs 726 crore will be given to the landowners.





The BUDA has acquired 76 acres of land for the project.





Details of the sanctioned amount were given by Satish Kumar Singh, special secretary of Bihar Housing Development Authority (BHDA) and BUDA.





He has also informed the accountant general of Bihar about the same.





At present, the construction of the project is currently underway from Malahi Pakadi to ISBT Patliputra elevated corridor having a length of 6.6 km and five stations -- Khemnichak, Bhutnath, Zero Miles, Malahi Pakadi, and ISBT Patliputra.





The project is having an estimated cost of Rs 13,000 crore with state and Centre's contribution -- 20 percent each, while the rest 60 percent amount will be taken as loan from different financial institutions.