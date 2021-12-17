Equities decline in early trade on Friday

New Delhi :

The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) decline in early trade on Friday.





It is important to note here that Indian equity indices declined five out of the past six sessions amid heavy sell-offs.





At 9.30 a.m., the S&P BSE Sensex traded at 57,650 points, down 0.4 percent.





It opened at 58,243 points from the previous close of 57,901 points.





Till now it touched a low of 57,567 points.





Besides, the broader 50-scrip Nifty at National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 17,373 points after closing at 17,248 on Thursday.





It traded at 17,158 points, down 0.5 per cent during the early-morning trade session.





Tata Motors, Titan, Container Corp, Adani Green, among others, were some of the top losers during the early trade, exchange data showed.