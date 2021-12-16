Switch Mobility to establish advanced manufacturing tech centre in Spain

Chennai :

With a significant presence already in the UK and India, the new facility will extend Switch’s footprint as part of the company’s global plans.





Switch’s first facility in continental Europe will see the company invest around 100 million Euros over the next 10 years. The hub will comprise two production lines and is expected to see the first buses produced in Q4 2022.





With an initial focus on the manufacture of net-zero carbon electric vehicles for the European market and R&D of Switch’s next generation of electric buses and light commercial vehicles, the site will also have the capacity to serve markets further afield including South America.





The switch has worked closely with the Spanish national and regional governments during the planning stages and is also closely collaborating with the local Town Halls.