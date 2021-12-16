TVS Motor, BMW Motorrad extend tie-up for futuristic work

Chennai :

The first product through this cooperation will be showcased in the next 24 months.





Sudarshan Venu, JMD, TVS Motor Company, said, “In the nine years of our long-term strategic partnership, we have always cherished the common core values we share with BMW Motorrad: focus on quality, engineering prowess, innovation and customer satisfaction. Expanding this successful partnership to EVs and other newer platforms will create opportunities to deliver advanced technology and aspirational products to global markets and bring valuable synergies to both companies.”





TVS Motor Company’s scope will include the design and development of future BMW Motorrad products and delivering world-class quality, supply chain management, and industrialisation.





Under this enhanced cooperation, both companies have identified a range of products and technologies to deliver significant business benefits.





BMW Motorrad and TVS Motor Company will develop common platforms by mutually tapping the emerging technologies in the future mobility space, keeping in mind the global requirements of customer segments in various markets.





Exclusive products for both companies will be developed on these common platforms, and the companies will retail their products globally.