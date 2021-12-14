Finance Minister to hold first pre-Budget meet with farm sector

New Delhi :

The Union Budget for FY23 is slated to be tabled in the Parliament on February 1, 2022.

"Finance Minister Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman will start her Pre-Budget consultations with different stakeholder Groups from tomorrow, 15th December 2021 in New Delhi in connection with the forthcoming General Budget 2022-23," Ministry of Finance posted on Twitter.

"Finance minister Smt Nirmala Sitharaman will be holding her 1st Pre-Budget consultations with experts of Agriculture and Agro-processing industry tomorrow afternoon, 15th Dec 2021."

In the run up to the Budget, the Finance Minister and other senior officials in the ministry usually hold several meetings with various sectoral stakeholders to understand their views and suggestions.

All pre-Budget meetings are expected to take place via virtual platforms.