India's Nov retail inflation sequentially inches up to 4.91 percent

Higher food prices lifted India's November retail inflation on a sequential basis, official data showed on Monday.

Representative image (Source: IANS)
New Delhi:
The data furnished by the National Statistical Office showed that Consumer Price Index (CPI) inched-up to 4.91 per cent last month from 4.48 per cent in October 2021.
 
However, on YoY basis, the rise in last month's retail inflation was lower than the 6.93 per cent rise recorded for November 2020.
 
Despite the rise, retail inflation remained well within the range of the Reserve Bank of India's set target of 2-6 per cent.

