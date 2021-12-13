Keanu Reeves punches holes in NFT fad

The opinions expressed by the Matrix Resurrections stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss, on the NFTS created for the upcoming film, proved so popular that they temporarily crashed the website on which they were sold.
New York: Reeves, however, couldn't contain himself - his response was to burst out laughing at the mere mention of NFTS, the very notion of digital scarcity. And it wasn't just a polite chuckle - the restrained starlet out an uncharacteristically loud cackle. after responding: They're easily reproduced."
Keanu's laugh in response to NFTs in this @verge interview is everything I wanted for Christmashttps://t.co/v4pix60nX9pic.twitter.com/1J5EcoijDs— David Zhou (@dz) December 10, 2021
