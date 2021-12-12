Surge in hiring expected as mobile tech, 5G fuel demand for skilled professionals: TeamLease

New Delhi :

Mobile application technology has thrown up 6,000-plus specialized job opportunities, as increasing penetration of smartphones in the world's second-largest telecom market coupled with the rising number of young users online push development and adoption of newer apps in gaming, fintech, and ed-tech.





These positions will require to be filled in the coming 6-9 months.





''We are seeing massive traction in various segments of the mobile app, particularly gaming, fintech, health tech,'' said Gautam Vohra, vice-president and business head (telecom and engineering staffing) at TeamLease Digital.





TeamLease is a staffing solutions company.





The demand for professionals in mobile tech is estimated to double, and gaming, edtech, and fintech are among the segments that are expected to contribute towards the hiring momentum, especially when it comes to contractual hiring.





''There will be a gap between demand and supply although it will narrow if companies upskill and reskill existing employees on the technology side, and new industry-ready courses are developed to meet the requirements of gaming and mobile segments,'' he said.





Vohra said 5G is expected to further speed up demand for professionals across domains.





''We are seeing demand for professionals coming in for 5G technology, and 5G engineering domains...there are positions to be filled in areas like network operations, mobile towers, optical fiber...'' Vohra noted.





Recently, Communications Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said he expects the auction for the 5G spectrum to take place around April-May next year.





Telecom regulator Trai, in November-end, released a detailed consultation paper to discuss modalities for auction of 5G spectrum bands, including pricing, quantum, valuation methodology, and auction nuances.





Trai will provide its recommendations on issues such as applicable reserve price, band plan, block size, the quantum of spectrum to be auctioned and associated conditions for auction of radiowaves in 526-698 MHz, 700 MHz, 800 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 2300 MHz, 2500 MHz, 3300-3670 MHz, and 24.25-28.5 GHz bands.





Mobile operators, in partnership with telecom equipment makers, are currently in the process of conducting 5G trials, in the country.





''5G as an industry has just started opening up..5G, when rolled out, will open doors for gaming, fintech, healthcare, and a lot of hiring is expected to take place in coming months and years.





''Solutions developed by companies that are into fintech, mobile tech, gaming, entertainment, OTT (over-the-top), and telecom will fuel demand for skilled professionals, and hirings will have to keep pace with the growing requirements,'' Vohra said.