Textile industry stakeholders shut units protesting 12 per cent GST

Erode :

The strike was to protest against the increase in Goods and Services Tax from 5 percent to 12 percent.





President of Erode Cloth Merchants Association Kalaiselvan said the textile industry and its allied industries into weaving, dyeing, printing, and textile trading are already facing problems of yarn price hike and pollution.





Now, he said, the hike in GST would affect the manufacturing and sale of textile goods.





In order to draw the attention of the Union government to the high GST rate, the textile industry went on strike, the association president said.