Elon Musk wants to quit jobs turn influencer

Published: Dec 11,202105:22 AM

Mail

Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk is “thinking of” leaving his jobs and becoming an influencer, the world’s richest man tweeted.

California:
“thinking of quitting my jobs & becoming an influencer full-time wdyt,” Musk said in the tweet.

It was not clear if Musk, a prolific user of the social media platform, was being serious about quitting his roles.


Musk, also founder-CEO of SpaceX, and leading brain-chip start-up Neuralink and infra firm The Boring Company, said in a conference call in January he expects to be the CEO of Tesla for “several years.”

