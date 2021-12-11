Elon Musk wants to quit jobs turn influencer

California :

“thinking of quitting my jobs & becoming an influencer full-time wdyt,” Musk said in the tweet.





It was not clear if Musk, a prolific user of the social media platform, was being serious about quitting his roles.





thinking of quitting my jobs & becoming an influencer full-time wdyt — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 10, 2021





Musk, also founder-CEO of SpaceX, and leading brain-chip start-up Neuralink and infra firm The Boring Company, said in a conference call in January he expects to be the CEO of Tesla for “several years.”