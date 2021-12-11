Elon Musk wants to quit jobs turn influencer

Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk is “thinking of” leaving his jobs and becoming an influencer, the world’s richest man tweeted.
“thinking of quitting my jobs & becoming an influencer full-time wdyt,” Musk said in the tweet.
It was not clear if Musk, a prolific user of the social media platform, was being serious about quitting his roles.
Musk, also founder-CEO of SpaceX, and leading brain-chip start-up Neuralink and infra firm The Boring Company, said in a conference call in January he expects to be the CEO of Tesla for “several years.”
