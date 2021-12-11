Precia Molen’s 3rd factory opens in Chennai

Chennai :

The factory was inaugurated by TM Anbarasan, TN Minister for rural industries, in the presence of Lise Talbot Barre, Consul General of France in Pondicherry and Chennai, while Anne Marie Perin Escharavil, Group Chairwomen, Rene Jean Colombel, the Group MD, Precia Molen France, participated virtually. N Ramakrishnan, MD, Precia Molen India, and other dignitaries were also present for the event.





Precia Molen Group is a world leader in the Weighing Industry. With over 150 years of experience in offering high-performance weighing products and solutions, the group has expanded its presence to 5 continents, with 21 direct subsidiaries and a network of over 100 countries of sales and service representations across the world.





Precia Molen India established in 1995, has 60,000 successful installations base, serving all industrial segments like food and FMCG.





Precia Molen Group has invested in India to make it as a regional manufacturing hub for SE Asia, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific by opening multiple production factories. Precia Molen India opened its first modern unit in 2015, and second factory in 2017.