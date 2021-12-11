Nayanthara goes the Kat way, not marriage, but enters beauty business

Chennai :

In collaboration with a renowned dermatologist, Dr. Renita Rajan, Nayanthara ventures into the beauty business with a very different offering, a brand that would only carry lip balms, but just 100 of them, making it the world’s largest lip balm collection, ever!





Talking about why she entered this line, Nayan says it is this uniqueness that appealed to Nayanthara, who was looking for a product that is beyond usual, for her foray into the cosmetics and personal care product domain. It was a quick decision, right after she picked up the first TLBC lip balm from Dr Rajan.





``We are truly proud of this creative range of lip balms, which is bound to resonate with people who are looking for something extraordinary, just like I do, says Nayanthara. According to Renita, it’s the trust that set off this collaboration. “We have known each other for a decade now. It is the faith that she had in me that prompted her to be a part of this entrepreneurship. We discussed that we should be coming up with something innovative before the pandemic and ‘The Lip Balm Company’ is where it all started,” added Renita. When asked what’s next, the dermatologist said, “This is just the beginning. Nayan and I would collaborate if we come up innovative yet again.”