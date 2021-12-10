India's Oct industrial production eases sequentially to 3.2 pc

New Delhi :

The rise in Index of Industrial Production (IIP) for October marginally eased to 3.2 per cent from 3.30 per cent in September 2021. Similarly, on a year-on-year basis, the October output showed a decelerating trend from a growth of 4.5 per cent reported for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

"For the month of October 2021, the Quick Estimates of Index of Industrial Production with base 2011-12 stands at 133.7," the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation said.

"The Indices of Industrial Production for the Mining, Manufacturing and Electricity sectors for the month of October 2021 stand at 109.7, 134.7 and 167.3 respectively."