Keep spectrum pricing right, rationalise taxes: VIL CEO

To be sustainable in the long run, the telecom industry seeks spectrums at reasonable prices with easy payment norms, rationalisation of taxes and levies and reduction in burden on the firms due to old litigations, said Ravinder Takkar, MD-CEO, Vodafone Idea (VIL), at India Mobile Congress.
New Delhi: Recent reforms by the Centre are steps for addressing financial stress and legacy issues in the sector. Looking at the decade ahead, there is a need to make industry sustainable in the long run…towards this future a few more steps taken more quickly will achieve this goal.
Players are talking about first making adequate spectrum available at reasonable prices at easy payment terms. Second, rationalising taxes and levies in line with the recommendation of NDCP 2018 and third, reducing the heavy burden of old legacy litigation in the sector, he said.
