Dec 10, 2021

Ola in talks to raise One billion dollars via equity, debt: Report

Ola is in talks to raise over $1 billion in funding through a mix of equity and debt over the next few months as the ride-hailing platform prepares for hitting the IPO route next year, as per sources.

Image Courtesy: PTI
New Delhi: It has recently raised over Rs 1,049 cr (about $139 mn) from Edelweiss and others at a valuation of over $7 bn. Ola is in discussions to raise a pre-IPO round of over $1 bn at a valuation of $7.5 bn.The fund raise, which is expected to be done in multiple tranches, would be a combination of equity and debt.

